The Carmelite Sisters of Kerċem will be celebrating the feast of St Therese of the Child Jesus, known as the Saint of the Roses, on Tuesday, October 1.

Sunday is dedicated to the Carmelite Sisters. Concelebrated mass will be said at 7.30am, including the litany to St Therese. Monday is dedicated to the Third Order Lay Carmelites. Concelebrated mass will be said at 5.30pm, followed by Eucharistic benediction.

Tuesday, October 1, is dedicated to benefactors. Mgr Carmelo Borg will lead a concelebrated mass with homily at 6.45am, while Fr Franklin Vella will celebrate mass for St Therese schoolchildren on the occasion of a new scholastic year at 8.30am. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament will start at 6pm, followed by vespers, litany to St Therese, prayers and sacramental benediction.

Therese became a cloistered nun when she was only 15, joining the Carmelite nuns of Teresa of Avila in Lisieux, France. She died at the age of 24 in 1897. Her lifelong wish had been to be a missionary travelling the world proclaiming Christ.

Although she did not manage this during her lifetime, she did it after her death. Wherever her remains are taken, many who ask for her intervention in sincere faith received spiritual graces.

The remains of St Therese were brought to Malta for the first time in July 2023 and were taken around Malta and Gozo, including hospitals and prisons.