Fenlex, a leading provider of comprehensive corporate services, is celebrating 35 years of dedicated service with a brand refresh that reflects its growth and commitment to innovation.

Founded in 1989, Fenlex and its associated entities were established to meet the growing needs of international clients choosing Malta as their business hub. Originating from the esteemed Fenech & Fenech Advocates, a prominent Maltese law firm founded in 1891, Fenlex has grown into a full-service corporate provider. With expertise in Corporate, Tax, Accounting, Advisory, Online Gaming, Foundations, Trusts, Liquidations, Serviced Offices and Recruitment, it has consistently delivered top-notch services to both personal and corporate clients.

Over the years, Fenlex has expanded its offerings, notably in the past decade, to include B2B solutions. By working closely with international corporate and trust service providers, it has enhanced the efficiency and scope of its client services. Its team of seasoned professionals, coupled with strong relationships with local regulatory authorities, ensures that it remains at the forefront of the industry.

This milestone year is not just about honouring past achievements but also looking forward to the future. As part of its commitment to continuous improvement, Fenlex has refreshed its brand to better represent its dynamic and forward-thinking approach.

Karl Diacono, CEO of Fenlex, stated: "Our new branding is more than just a visual update; it represents our ongoing commitment to providing not only the highest quality services but also adapting to the ever-changing needs of our industry and clients. We believe this new brand identity will help us better align with our values and the promises we make to our clients. It reflects both our heritage and our future. Our dedication to building on our legacy as clients' trusted business and corporate partner remains unwavering."

Explore Fenlex’s new branding at www.fenlex.com.