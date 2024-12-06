Festa Annimali, originally scheduled for Saturday at Ta’Qali, has been postponed due to unfavourable weather conditions. 

The event, organised by the Parliamentary Secretariat for Fisheries, Aquaculture and Animal Rights, was designed to promote the care and adoption of animals, coupled with a day full of entertainment for the whole family.

Parliamentary Secretary Alica Bugeja Said expressed her regret at the decision but assured the public that it was taken in the best interest of the participants, volunteers, exhibitors and animals. She said a new date would be announced soon. 

