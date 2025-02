Updated 5.52pm

No one was injured when a fire broke out in an apartment block on Tower Road in Sliema, the Civil Protection Department said on Friday.

The fire was caused by an electrical box in the garage, the police told Times of Malta.

Police and ambulance services were on site in Tower Road, between the Torri and Balluta bay to control the fire.

The CPD said the area should be avoided "at all costs".

