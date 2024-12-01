Firefighters on Sunday morning were fighting a small blaze at one of the corners of the Junior College building in Msida.

Video: Jonathan Borg.

The alarm was raised at about 10.15am and flames could be seen on the outside of the large building. A neighbour said he had earlier heard workers working on that side of the building.

Two fire-fighting vehicles of the Civil Protection Department were on the scene. No one appeared to have been injured.

Fireman hose down the area of the blaze at the Junior College. Photo: Jonathan Borg.