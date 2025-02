Updated 10am

Smoke plumes as seen from across the bay.

Firefighters were called to St Paul's Bay on Thursday morning to put out a fire that broke out in a penthouse on Triq San Pawl.

There were two people in the apartment when the fire was reported at around 7.10am, however, no one was injured, the police told Times of Malta.

Some neighbours were also evacuated as a precaution.

The source of the blaze is not yet known.