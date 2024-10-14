The former British military barracks in Floriana which for the past decades has housed the Central Public Library will undergo restoration works after the Planning Commission granted development permission.

Located in the lower area of Belt is-Sebħ, the building is situated adjacent to the military glacis, which is classified as a Grade 1 heritage site. This area is also designated as an Area of High Landscape Value due to its proximity to the Harbour fortifications.

The Planning Authroity said the restoration works will include the facades and roof of the British-era building and the replacement of all apertures. Works will also be carried out on the reorganisation of uses which are ancillary to the main use of the library, including the creation of an ancillary sitting area, reception and book shop, storage and offices.

The authority did not say whether the library would be closed during the works.

The oldest part of the building formed part of the former Lintorn Barracks complex. An extension to the East of the central building is thought to have been built around 1980 with a further wing West built during the 1990s.

The central building is a typical military building from the late colonial period. It features large north-facing arched apertures on the main façade, with pilasters and voussoirs articulated with rough-cut stone with faceted projections on the faces. The structure consists of franka masonry loadbearing walls roofed with a system of steel beams and stone slabs.

The Planning Authority said it is currently evaluating an application for an extension to the library with the construction of a ground-floor library with a reading garden, a library café, a multi-purpose hall and common areas.