Fontana parish organised its annual pilgrimage to the cathedral in Victoria on the occasion of the feast of the Assumption of Our Lady. The pilgrimage was led by parish priest Simon Mario Cachia who led the rosary and mass.

The group also visited Żebbuġ parish church, which is also dedicated to Santa Marija. They were taken on a guided tour of the church and its rich art by archpriest John Sultana, who also gave them a detailed account of the origin of the local onice marble and the unique tradition of the għażżiela.

The onice marble, which stands out at the altar table, is a type of alabaster found only in the Żebbuġ area, while the għażżiela is a piece of dough in the shape of an ‘M’ for ‘Marija’ which, after being baked and blessed, is hung behind doors to keep away storms and natural disasters.