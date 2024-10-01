The government has started distributing food vouchers to cat feeders.

The distribution is being made through local councils on the basis of the number of registered cat feeders and the number of strays they feed.

Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo and parliamentary secretary Alicia Bugeja Said said data had been collected by the Animal Welfare Directorate. Just over 2,200 cat feeders were registered by local councils.

€350,000 have been allocated for the scheme.

The head of the directorate, Joseph John Vella, said the cat feeders cared for some 36,000 strays all over Malta and Gozo.

The vouchers can be collected from local council offices until the end of October and can be exchanged at establishments forming part of the scheme.