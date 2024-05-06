This Mother's Day, treat the most important woman in your life to an unforgettable culinary experience at Radisson Blu Resort, St Julian’s. Delight her senses with an exquisite Sunday buffet lunch at Kon Tiki, where every bite is a celebration of love and appreciation.

Join Radisson Blu Resort on Sunday, May 12 for a gastronomic journey crafted to pamper and indulge.

Radisson Blu Resort’s talented chefs have prepared a diverse array of mouthwatering dishes to suit every palate. From savoury delights to sweet temptations, the buffet offers something for everyone to enjoy.

As a bonus, revel in the joy of live entertainment while dining, adding an extra layer of celebration to the Mother's Day experience. Plus, enjoy the convenience of complimentary parking during your visit.

For more information visit https://www.rdbmalta.com/rdb-mothers-day, call on 2137 4894 or e-mail fb.stjulians@rdbmalta.com.