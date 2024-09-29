On September 18, a group of some 20 octogenarians, all retired teachers, met for a reunion, to celebrate the 60th anniversary of their having completed a two-year course at St Michael’s Training College.

The course started in October 1962; they were 58. They spent two years together at St Michael’s, with intensive social, sportive and academic instruction delivered by St John Baptist De La Salle Brothers and several laymen lecturers. They celebrated their end-of-course success in June 1964, ready to start their career in teaching the following October.

Along the years they taught in primary and secondary schools. Three moved on and spent most of their career as a senior lecturer and professors, teaching at the Junior College and the University of Malta. Some migrated long ago and settled abroad. And some – including Brothers and lecturers – have passed away to a better life.

Some of those present had not met each other since the ‘Going Down’ of 60 years ago. They shook hands, talked, narrated episodes of their life, recalled moments when at college, and shared family memories.

The reunion, which took place in a restaurant at Mġarr, started with Mgr Joe Bugeja of Santa Marija chapel in Żebbuġ – who joined the group for the purpose – reciting the penitential Psalm 130 as an offering for the repose of colleagues, lecturers and Brothers departed.

The meeting came to a close after lunch with the singing of Bro Swithun’s Song to Hearts of Oak and the popular Scottish song Auld Lang Syne.