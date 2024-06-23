Two leading professional services firms, Mazars, an international partnership operating in over 100 countries and territories, and FORVIS, a top ranked firm in the United States, recently marked the official launch of their new global network, Forvis Mazars.

Talking about the implications of the creation of this new Top 10 global network, Anthony Attard, Managing Partner at Forvis Mazars in Malta, explained that being the “largest new entrant into the global rankings in decades,” the launch of Forvis Mazars “has effectively shaken up the global professional services sector.”

According to Attard, Forvis Mazars has also broken the mould as it is a two-firm network. He underlines that the Forvis Mazars network is made up of just two organisations, “Built on decades of collaboration and common values.” The US$5 billion network will be governed through a structure that includes a Global Network Board, responsible for enabling seamless collaboration and client delivery worldwide.

Attard added that this unique nature of Forvis Mazars provides the: “Scale, agility, capacity and coverage” to support clients wherever in the world they operate. He added that, “This will be of particular benefit to the local firm’s Maltese and international customers, and the Maltese professional services and financial sector in general.” According to Attard, “The lean, aligned nature of a two-firm global partnership means that clients will be better served through the integrated, consistent and agile service delivery we can now provide. This will be boosted by our commitment to invest collaboratively in our clients’ industries to accelerate innovation.”

The new network is founded on pillars which, according to Attard, have spelt success for the two member firms worldwide, over the years. He explains that at Forvis Mazars, “Our professionals develop a deep understanding of each individual client, their needs and the context within which they operate. We are also renowned for our dedication in developing a bold foresight of local and international events. This allows us to look ahead and anticipate how we can better serve our clients, face challenges head on, with a focus on long-term sustainability, while performing within the strictest parameters of professional integrity. Hence our brand tagline ‘Built for Forward’.”

Attard says that the creation of the global Forvis Mazars network, “Brings opportunities for our people in terms of support, as they progress along the path of continued growth.” He explains that the significant benefits accruing from this international integrated part­ner­ship, in terms of shared knowledge, expertise and experience across this strengthened global platform, “will go a long way towards unlocking the potential of both current employees, as well as that of aspiring professionals interested in joining this growing sector.”

Attard is confident this international development, “Will serve to boost our already robust Employer Value Proposition. In line with our ‘people first’ policy aimed at developing empowered professionals, being part of Forvis Mazars will specifically lend further credence to our commitment towards providing young people with a global school of excellence – now as part of the new and vastly expanded Forvis Mazars international network. Thanks to this landmark development, young people will have exposure to an environment which provides an even greater array of learning and training opportunities, both locally and overseas. One in which they are challenged to develop and grow, and where they can nurture a true sense of purpose.”

The creation of the Forvis Mazars global network reinforces the concept of a unique international partnership which is by its very nature collaborative and multicultural; and therefore the diversity which characterises the new global reality which is Forvis Mazars, is regarded as a driver for value.

“To capitalise on our diversity, we need to know how to work together,” says Attard. “This is why we do not see international mobility as a perk, but is instead considered as a valuable development tool for our people, in addition to being of value for our organisation as a whole.”