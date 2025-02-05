Forvis Mazars is a leading provider of audit and assurance, accounting, tax and advisory services, operating in over 100 countries and territories. Operating from our offices within the Central Business District in Mriehel, we provide the scale, agility, capacity and coverage to support local and international clients, wherever in the world they operate.

Forvis Mazars in Malta. Video: RockSteady, Times of Malta

At Forvis Mazars in Malta, our professionals develop a deep understanding of each individual client, their needs and the context within which they operate. Our multidisciplinary approach is key to supporting our clients’ changing needs and helping them achieve sustainable growth. We excel in a broad range of management, risk, financial advisory, technology and digital consulting services.

Auditing and Accounting are key services at Forvis Mazars, delivered with a distinctive, human-centric approach that goes beyond compliance. However, the firm’s multidisciplinary suite of services also encompasses expertise in areas such as Risk Consulting and Financial Advisory. These are dedicated to supporting clients in meeting the challenges of ever-changing technical, compliance, and financial scenarios, such as cybersecurity issues and regulatory developments.

Tax and Corporate Services also play a key role in the firm’s offering, where expert insight and innovation contribute to delivering transparent and integrated tax-efficient solutions that provide peace of mind and help our clients excel in a sustainable way.

Forvis Mazars has established itself as a trusted outsourcing partner, helping companies streamline non-core activities such as Accounting and Reporting, HR and Payroll, and Corporate Secretarial functions. This low-risk approach allows businesses to focus on their core competencies, explore new markets, and access specialized expertise as needed while minimizing financial exposure. With a strong track record in supporting international expansion, Forvis Mazars provides tailored tools and solutions to help clients effectively monitor and manage their outsourced operations worldwide.

At Forvis Mazars we remain true to our founder's value of deep ethical commitment, responsibility, and a belief that technical excellence is the key to success.