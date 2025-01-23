Four men were arrested on Thursday after being found in possession of drugs in a garage in Marsa.

The police said in a statement the men - a 19 and 29-year-old from Marsa, a 26-year-old from Qrendi and a 39-year-old from Cospicua - were arrested at 10.30am on Triq is-Serkin.

Officers surrounded the garage they were in following days of investigation about alleged drug trafficking.

In the garage, they found some 100 packets of synthetic drugs, 50 sachets containing cocaine and another 50 sachets containing heroin. They also found €3,000 in cash.

Police investigations and a magisterial inquiry are ongoing.