The global community is experiencing a significant political crisis. Europe has been profoundly affected by this situation: the governments of France and Germany have collapsed concurrently; and populist move­ments, both on the left and right of the political spectrum, are gaining increasing support as the European centre appears to have relinquished its position.

Fr Peter Serracino Inglott may have identified the crux of the issue nearly a quarter of a century ago – he was already discussing networks during the Convention on the Future of the European Union. If his assessment was accurate, he had also identified the core of the solution: a novel approach to implementing the principle of subsidiarity.

Back in 2002, Serracino-Inglott was a member of my viva board, during my MPhil defence in philosophy of law. During the viva, he linked my thesis on the relationship between unjust laws and unconstitutional acts to the ongoing discussions about the Convention tasked with drafting the so-called Constitution for the EU.

His ability to draw connections between abstract legal principles and the practical concerns of European governance left a lasting impression on me, as did his insistence that law must serve not only technical legality but also the common good.

In 2012, a decade after this episode, Fr Peter sadly passed away. Posthumously after his passing, in 2014, Serracino-Inglott presented a compelling vision for the European Union in his chapter ‘Toward an Auto-Poetic and Postmodern Europe’, published in Prof. Kenneth Wain’s monograph My Teaching, My Philosophy.

Serracino-Inglott’s chapter critiques the traditional Enlightenment-rooted ideals of centralised authority and rationalist governance that have long shaped Europe’s identity. Instead, he argues for a paradigm shift toward an ‘auto-poetic’ Europe – one that continuously self-creates through decentralised governance, cultural diversity, and adaptive networks.

A key feature of Serracino-Inglott’s vision is his proposal for a ‘Chamber of Wise Men and Women’, a novel advisory body that would provide ethical, philosophical, and practical advice to Europe’s democratic institutions. This chamber would serve as a space where diverse perspectives converge to address complex challenges.

Serracino-Inglott emphasises its role in offering guidance on morally intricate issues, such as the regulation of genetic technologies and environmental sustainability. As he writes, the chamber would “enhance the networking form of governance”, ensuring decisions align with shared values while bridging gaps in specialised knowledge.

Serracino-Inglott also reimagines the principles of subsidiarity and solidarity within a networked framework. Subsidiarity, traditionally understood as the principle that decisions should be made at the lowest competent level, is redefined in Serracino-Inglott’s vision to mean decision-making at the point where the most relevant expertise resides.

Similarly, solidarity – often associated with wealth redistribution – is reframed to focus on strengthening communication and information-sharing channels across Europe. For Serracino-Inglott, solidarity in a digitalised and globalised world is about ensuring equal access to knowledge and resources, recognising that information is the currency of contemporary power.

Europe’s strength lies in the dynamic bonds that unite its people and nations - Alan Xuereb

He argues that Europe’s identity should prioritise shared values and cultural diversity over rigid geographic or national boundaries, a concept that could help address issues like democratic deficits, social inequities, and the integration of marginalised groups.

Beyond these structural innovations, Serracino-Inglott critiques hierarchical governance systems, which he sees as ill-suited to the complexities of modern Europe. Instead, he advocates for networked systems that promote horizontal cooperation and adaptability in areas such as regional governance, judicial processes, and taxation.

For instance, Serracino-Inglott proposes a European judiciary that prioritises mediation and win-win solutions over adversarial legal structures, reflecting his broader belief in cooperative problem-solving. His ideas extend to the design of a European Constitution, which he envisions as a dynamic and flexible framework.

Rather than a rigid foundational document, Serracino-Inglott’s Constitution would act as a living guide, evolving to meet the changing needs and aspirations of the European Union. This reflects his belief that governance should be an ongoing dialogue rather than a static set of rules.

Another striking element of Serracino-Inglott’s chapter is his emphasis on the importance of cultural boundaries in shaping Europe’s identity. He argues that Europe should not be defined by geography alone but by a shared commitment to certain values and ways of life. This approach allows for a more inclusive and adaptive understanding of what it means to be European, accommodating diversity while fostering a sense of unity.

Serracino-Inglott’s paradigm of Europe as a network underscores this vision, highlighting the interconnectedness of its regions, cultures, and peoples. By viewing Europe as a dynamic, living system, Serracino-Inglott offers a framework for addressing contemporary challenges while preserving the continent’s rich heritage.

Serracino-Inglott’s ability to bridge philosophical theory with practical governance is both stimulating and highly relevant to Europe’s current challenges. His insights into the tension between national constitutional frameworks and the evolving European project have profoundly shaped my views on governance and politics.

As Europe continues to grapple with its identity and future, the words of Serracino-Inglott resonate deeply: “To conceive of a European future in other than network terms is surely anachronistic.”

In a world increasingly defined by interconnectivity and adaptability, his vision offers a timely reminder that Europe’s strength lies not in rigid hierarchies, but in the dynamic bonds that unite its people and nations.

Alan Xuereb is a lawyer-linguist.