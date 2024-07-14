15th Sunday in ordinary time. Today’s readings: Amos 7: 12-15; Psalm 85:9-14; Ephesians 1: 3-14; Mark 6: 7-13

In Losing Control. Global Security in the 21st Century (2000), Paul Rogers, a Peace Studies professor at Bradford University, highlights the increasing disparities and unsustainability as a risk to global security. Drawing on events in recent history prior to the 2001 World Trade Centre and Pentagon attacks, he had, in a way, predicted that the fight against terrorism would ultimately lead to devastating wars. He urged for a reassessment of Western security paradigms. In 2002, he revisited Losing Control by examining the spread of weapons of mass destruction, including biological warfare, ecological crisis, hypercapitalism, and the rise of poverty.

Losing Control. Global Security in the Twenty-first Century (2000), by Paul Rogers Losing Control. Global Security in the Twenty-first Century (2002), by Paul Rogers Losing Control. Addressing the challenges to Western Prosperity (2010), by Stephen D. King

In 2010, economist Stephen D. King published Losing Control. Addressing the Challenges to Western Prosperity. He highlighted the ongoing struggle of the West to sustain economic stability, particularly due to issues such as money laundering, real-estate speculation, and high-risk financial services. King predicted that Western consumers would no longer be able to maintain a lifestyle beyond their actual financial resources, leading to heightened instability and inequality.

Both authors emphasise that despite feeling secure, we are actually experiencing a loss of control and security. The increasing discontent among people is a sign of this loss. Populist politics exploits this sentiment in a dangerous and irresponsible manner, generally by pointing to potential scapegoats. Without a serious commitment to radical changes in political and economic practices, the outcomes could be catastrophic.

Today’s liturgy readings address the topic of relinquishing control and seeking security, but through the lens of faith, confidence and selflessness. While in the realm of earthly powers, self-protection is seen as a remedy for lack of control and security, in the framework of God’s reign, surrendering security and control is viewed as a prophetic and constructive embrace for the common good.

Despite feeling secure, we are actually experiencing a loss of control and security. The increasing discontent among citizens in the current situation is a sign of this loss

In Evangelii gaudium, Pope Francis condemns the worldly paradigm creating unsustainable inequality “imbalances” in “a worldwide crisis” in terms of the return of “the worship of the ancient calf”, “a new and ruthless guise in the idolatry of money”, “the dictatorship of an impersonal economy lacking a truly human purpose”, and “ lack of real concern for human beings”. One might argue that true and transformative change lies within the control of politicians and superpowers, but it’s important for all of us to remain vigilant in distancing ourselves from the conventional beliefs that will eventually collapse and consume us. In truth, we each possess a degree of influence – however relative it may be – over our way of living, the decisions we make, especially in the social and political realms, the values we uphold, and the reasoning that guides our lives.

Amos departs from his secure occupation as “a shepherd and dresser of sycamores” in response to the divine call to prophesy to God’s people, denounce injustice and forewarn of the impending exile. Dismissed as a misguided “visionary”, he is prohibited from prophesying in Bethel by Amaziah, the idolatrous priest, who aligns himself with the king reigning over the sanctuary on the sacred ground where God revealed himself to Abraham and Jacob. There, Jeroboam erected a golden calf for worship, and even ordaining priests, essentially usurping God’s House.

In the Gospel, “Jesus summoned the twelve”, sending them out to the people, armed only with God’s Word and the assurance based on their trust in the Lord. Their mission is to preach repentance, namely to truly acknowledge the misguided path one is following towards their own destruction, and to make a change before it’s too late. For Christians, repentance entails accepting salvation through Jesus Christ, “forgiveness of sins”, in a wise and insightful life leading to lasting fulfillment.

charlo.camilleri@um.edu.mt