Iconic Italian brand Diego Dalla Palma has, via Chemimart, been helping women in Malta for decades to enhance their natural beauty. Laura Bonnici speaks with international make-up artist and brand ambassador Leonardo De Luca to discover how Diego Dalla Palma doesn’t just follow current make-up trends – it sets them.

Available in Malta exclusively through Chemimart, high-end make-up, skincare and haircare brand Diego Dalla Palma has – quite literally – changed the face of beauty in Malta.

From its inception in the 1970s by its namesake, the Diego Dalla Palma philosophy has centred on elegance, innovation, affordability and a firm dedication to the unique beauty found in every individual, free from beauty standards of the day.

Indeed, as international make-up artist and Diego Dalla Palma ambassador Leonardo De Luca explains, the brand trailblazes make-up trends, rather than follows them.

“We like to stay at least one year ahead of all new trends. Our principle is not to follow or copy, but to anticipate. This year, there is a focus on the eyes, with sparkly colours like grey and green taking centre stage. And lips, in a shift from the matte lips trend that dominated Europe for five years, are light and glossy,” he shares. “A standout trend is the resurgence of orange for blush. Inspired by the sun, we use it to highlight cheekbones with shades of orange tailored to different skin tones.”

Diego Dalla Palma high-end make-up, skincare and haircare products are available in Malta exclusively through Chemimart.

Meanwhile, a defined, thick eyebrow frames the face – another trend that Diego Dalla Palma has pre-empted with its water-resistant eyebrow collection.

“Mascara is a must-have product for most women, so expectations are very high for new mascaras,” De Luca continues, highlighting that Diego Dalla Palma’s mascaras have been top sellers in Italy for the last five years.

The Italian brand’s latest range of mascaras are part of a wider family of eye make-up products that have been designed to simplify the make-up routine, with maximum results. My Toy Boy is one of the largest mascaras currently available on the market, offering dramatic volume and promoting lash growth within 30 days. My Happy Toy mascara is enriched with ingredients that repair and enhance lash growth, combining volumising and high-definition properties to provide a push-up effect.

To emphasise the innovative designs and high performance of these mascaras, the range also includes My Happy Toy Eyeliner and My Push Up Toy Lash Primer, which boasts a blue colour that intensifies the black of any mascara and avoids the unsightly white residue left by traditional white lash primers. Other mascaras, such as the Sub Aqueo, even withstand water, humidity and high temperatures – especially suited to enduring Malta’s hot and humid summers.

Diego Dalla Palma’s holistic approach to beauty continues to set it apart. One of several hybrid products available is the Shadow Line kajal eyeliner, an all-in-one, long-lasting product that can be used as an eyeshadow, a kohl and an eyeliner. And its commitment to skincare extends to its Lip Mania range, which includes a complete range of lip care products for plumper, smoother, hydrated lips.

In a dynamic beauty industry that is daily influenced by social media and celebrity endorsements, Diego Dalla Palma has enabled women to explore new trends, safe in the expert and experienced care of this historic brand. “Social media has changed how we perceive and adopt make-up trends, with many women experimenting with looks inspired by celebrities and influencers. In fact, our products often sell out quickly after going viral online,” De Luca goes on. “But in the past, women have used make-up to emulate celebrities. Today, it’s about enhancing their own unique beauty. Make-up should never cover, but highlight. We believe in unconventional beauty and that ‘beauty’ is a lie and consider make-up an opportunity to celebrate imperfections as strengths.”

Alongside continuous improvement and innovation, sustainability is also at the forefront of Diego Dalla Palma’s mission. “We’re committed to reducing plastic use and promoting recyclable materials. Our lipstick, eyeshadow and powder products are 100 per cent recyclable and we’ve introduced refillable systems to minimise waste, aligning with our philosophy of ‘democratic luxury’ to make high-end beauty both accessible and sustainable,” affirms De Luca.

And, as much the force behind this beloved Italian brand’s extraordinary longevity is the clear passion for make-up and beauty that shines through each professional at Diego Dalla Palma – and through those at Chemimart who have connected its game-changing products with Maltese customers over the years.

“Every woman is different, with her own history, goals and needs, and make-up artists must understand the individual soul of each client,” concludes De Luca. “The right make-up can enhance your features and reflect your inner beauty. Most women need only a few products, such as a moisturiser or primer, mascara, lipstick and blush to embrace a natural glow, plus I always recommend protecting the skin with an SPF, year-round. Everything else can match your mood! It’s not about transformation, but a celebration of your true self.”

