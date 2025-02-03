Are you ready to elevate your living space? This month, Oxford House invites you to take advantage of its highly anticipated Furnish Your Home Month – a celebration of style, function, and incredible value. With discounts, offers, and expert design services, there has never been a better time to create the home of your dreams.

Transforming your home has never been easier or more rewarding. During Furnish Your Home Month, Oxford House is offering up to 30% off on kitchens and home furniture. Plus, with every kitchen purchased, you’ll receive a free TV unit or appliance to complete your dream space. Whether you’re looking to revamp your kitchen, upgrade your living room, or add functional storage to any space, these exclusive offers make it possible to achieve your vision while enjoying incredible value. (Terms and conditions apply.)

Customisable solutions

At Oxford House, we understand that no two homes are the same. That’s why we specialise in creating customisable solutions that fit your unique needs and style. From personalised layouts and innovative storage options to a wide selection of finishes and lighting features, every detail can be tailored to match your vision. Our products, proudly crafted with premium German and Italian materials, ensure unmatched quality and durability. Our goal is to help you create spaces that are not only beautiful but also functional and designed for the way you live.

Expert design services

Not sure where to start? Our team of professional designers is here to help. With years of experience and a passion for creativity, they’ll work with you to bring your ideas to life. Whether you’re planning a kitchen renovation or reimagining your living room, our designers will guide you through the process, offering insights and expertise to ensure the final result exceeds your expectations.

Visit our showroom in Mrieħel

Seeing is believing, and there’s no better way to explore our range of products and services than by visiting our showroom in Mrieħel. Here, you can experience the quality and craftsmanship of our furniture and kitchens firsthand. Take the time to explore our displays, visualise how different designs and finishes will look in your home, and get inspired by the possibilities.

Don’t miss out!

Furnish Your Home Month is a limited-time promotion, so don’t miss your chance to take advantage of these exclusive offers. Whether you’re upgrading one room or planning a full home makeover, Oxford House has everything you need to bring your vision to life.

We are your one-stop shop, offering not only top-quality furniture and design services but also a range of Bosch and Neff appliances to complete your home.

Visit our showroom today to explore our range, book a design consultation with one of our experts and start creating the home you have always dreamed of. For more information, contact us on +356 25464000 or visit our website on www.oxfordhouse.com.mt.

Your dream home is just a step away – let’s make it happen together!