The EuroMillions is back with a whopping €119,000,000 cash prize that might end up in the hands of one lucky person from Malta or Gozo.

It’s simple to play if you’re a newcomer – and Lottoland knows exactly how to celebrate new players. You will receive seven 777 scratch cards for free when you place two bets on the next EuroMillions draw taking place Friday, August 30.

All you need is just €3 to place a single bet on the €119,000,000 EuroMillions jackpot. And if you fancy your chances, you can also instantly win the top scratch prize of €7,777, while you await Friday’s draw.

Here’s how to get started:

Sign-up to Lottoland using this link Pick your x2 EuroMillions lines You will only be charged €6

The x7 scratch cards will be available instantly. Just match three symbols to win!

This next EuroMillions draw takes place Friday, August 30, 2024, in Paris at 9pm.

To bet on the EuroMillions, just choose five numbers from the main pool of 1–50 and two further numbers from 1–12. Matching all numbers correctly pays out the jackpot!

In July, a single player from Gozo scooped up a €750,177.00 jackpot with Lottoland. So take two shots at the €119,000,000 EuroMillions and give yourself 7 chances at winning €7,777 for the price of €6 with this exclusive offer.

The EuroMillions is back with a whopping €119,000,000 cash prize.

Lottoland is operated by European Lotto and Betting Limited and is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, licence number MGA/B2C/609/2018. Players must be 18 or over. Please gamble responsibly. For help visit rgf.org.mt.

The offer must be redeemed by clicking on and signing up through the link provided in the article above. The offer is available to new players only and only redeemable once per player. The promotion expires on September 30, 2024 at 20:59 CEST. These terms are supplemental to Lottoland’s Promotional Terms and Conditions which are found here.