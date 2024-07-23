A 19th-century drawing of the official coat of arms of the collegiate of Għarb was recently presented to archpriest Trevor Sultana. The drawing will now be put on display at the parish museum.

The presentation was made by Patrick Formosa, of Għarb, who is a collector of melitensia, on the occasion of the 250 years from the establishment of the collegiate.

Formosa is the author of A History of Għarb, published in 2018, which is based on research he carried out as part of his studies for the Bachelor of Arts course at the University of Malta.

A History of Għarb ranked third in the Premju Nazzjonali tal-Ktieb for 2018.

The watercolour was drawn by Giovanni Bonello in 1875.