This week, the GIOYA Higher Education Institution, with headquarters in Malta, convened influential leaders and managers from the international business community, the United Nations, and other international organisations in Malta to celebrate its graduates, most of whom hail from the yachting industry. The gathering also served as a platform to discuss and launch new prestigious international academic courses, including the first Joint Executive Doctorate Degree in Commercial Diplomacy with the UN University of Peace.

GIOYA is a boutique higher education institution established in Malta by former United Nations officials and international managers. GIOYA has an extensive experience and network in luxury management, commercial diplomacy, sports, and entrepreneurship. The institution focuses on recognising prior learning while integrating competencies through online modules and exclusive international retreats and events.

On April 26, at the Dragonara Resort, GIOYA celebrated the graduation of its first cohort of Bachelor in Business Administration and Entrepreneurship students, who receive, thanks to an international student exchange agreement, a double degree: one from GIOYA HEI and one from the University of Turin. The event was graced by the presence of the Minister of Education and Sports, Hon. Clifton Grima.

This exclusive programme with the University of Torino is limited to 25 students per year and is currently in its fifth intake. It is tailored for international managers and entrepreneurs seeking recognition for their professional experience gained through years of intensive work, while also integrating and updating their skills in an exclusive setting. Among the current graduates who gathered in Malta this week are the president of Leonardo Canada and the US, the president of the Board of Tankoa, the chairman of Equiter Spa, and the president of Overmarine, to name a few.

During the celebration, the GIOYA Senate, composed of internationally renowned leaders from various sectors, conferred a Laura Honoris Causa upon Horacio Pagani.

Pagani is one of the most sophisticated entrepreneurs globally, known as the inventor of some of the most luxurious supercars. His ability to blend innovation and beauty while maintaining strong ties and respect for his community represents an extraordinary achievement, aligning with GIOYA’s vision, which the institution sought to promote with this prestigious recognition. This prestigious honorary degree in International Business and Entrepreneurship was delivered, on behalf of the GIOYA Senate, by Vincenzo Poerio.

Poerio is among the most influential managers of the yachting industry, having served as the former CEO of Azimut Benetti and currently holding the position of CEO at Tankoa, as well as serving as president of the Yachting Tuscany District. With the awarding of this honorary degree, the Yachting world represented in GIOYA intends to honour a closely related sector where beauty and innovation go hand-in-hand.

Pagani, in his declaration, said: “I hope to have contributed and to continue contributing not only to advancing technology by combining it with beauty in my field, but also to transmitting the values of a business that, although global, does not lose sight of its community and indeed progresses together with it. With pride, I accept the conferment of an honorary degree bestowed upon me by the Senate of Gioya Hei here in Malta.”

During the GIOYA celebration day, the Rector of the United Nations University for Peace, Prof. Francisco Rojas, jointly with the president of UNIDROIT, Prof. Malagutti, the executive chairman of the Shanghai Arbitration Commission Dr Mingchao Fan and the president and CEO of GIOYA HEI, Francesco Cappè, officially opened the registration for the joint Degree Executive Doctorate in Commercial Diplomacy. This prestigious recognition is granted by virtue of the authority by the United Nations General Assembly to the University for Peace and by the accreditation from Malta Authority for Further and Higher Education. On the occasion UN University of Peace and GIOYA HEI signed an agreement to host GIOYA Representative office in Commercial Diplomacy at their premises in Geneva.

ACS also contributed to the success of the event.

More information on the GIOYA HEI courses is available at gioya.edu.mt.