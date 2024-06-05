Voters have been urged to consider environmental policies when they vote on Saturday.

The call was made by eight environment NGOs in a message on Wednesday, World Environment Day.

"Whilst there is practically no doubt that the environment is a priority for the majority of Maltese residents, unfortunately, the environment and nature do not have a voice," the NGOs said.

"Each and everyone of us should make an effort to ensure that the environment is given the voice it merits, and this can be done by choosing candidates who embrace clear environmental values."

The appeal was made by BirdLife Malta, Moviment Graffitti, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Friends of the Earth Malta, Nature Trust-FEE, Malta Ramblers’ Association and Għawdix.