One of GO’s most defining traits has been its transformation from a telecom provider into a fully-fledged technology partner for Malta’s business sector. “Today, GO Business is shaping Malta’s telecommunications landscape and supporting businesses through robust infrastructures and lasting digital transformation. Transformation forged our quest for innovation,” says Arthur Azzopardi, Chief Officer of GO Business.

Azzopardi’s own role has been integral to this journey. When he joined GO in 2006, he already had significant experience in helping organizations grow through technology, and his primary objective was to drive transformation within GO itself.

Since then, he has played a pivotal role in consolidating multiple brands, including Maltacom and GO Mobile, into the single, unified brand GO is today.

Reflected on his journey, he pointed to the success of integrating over 20 separate brands into one cohesive organization, a critical part of this process being the establishment of GO’s Programme Management Office, which was key in guiding and overseeing the transformation.

“This structure has not only streamlined GO’s operations but also positioned it to manage complex projects and achieve sustainable growth for its clients,” he notes.

Azzopardi’s leadership of GO Business has seen major milestones achieved.

“One of the first steps was to foster a culture rooted in GO’s core values of unity and teamwork, creating a collaborative environment within the business unit. By integrating various functions, GO Business improved its ability to deliver complete solutions and personalized support to its clients.”

“In recent years, as telecommunications services became increasingly commoditized, GO Business went through a strategic shift by expanding its solutions portfolio - an initiative that allowed GO to adapt quickly to clients’ needs and provide targeted support for their growth,” he adds.

With a strong infrastructure supporting its goals, GO’s Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) network today covers 90% of Malta, with specific business zones such as industrial estates covered at virtually full capacity.

“Our commitment to reliability is reflected in our network, which not only reaches Malta’s core business hubs but also extends to locations outside typical development zones where premises of strategic national importance are situated,” added Azzopardi.

He also highlighted the significant growth of GO Business, which now accounts for around 40% of GO’s commercial revenue, including its Wholesale division.

“This considerable share reflects the vital role GO Business plays in the company’s overall performance and its position as a key technology partner in Malta.”

Azzopardi notes how the company’s increasing investment in innovative services, such as Internet of Things (IoT) and cybersecurity, demonstrates GO Business’s commitment to providing clients with the tools needed for success in today’s evolving technological landscape.

A strong infrastructure supporting its goals

“The adoption of these services is still in its early stages but we believe that they will become integral parts of our offering as businesses continue to adapt to new realities.”

Over the past five years, GO Business has invested around €1.2 million in capital expenditure to bring these services to the forefront of its solutions portfolio.

GO Business’s service model emphasizes technical distinction and customer focus, which together form its primary differentiators. The company has made substantial investments in infrastructure, owning three of Malta’s five submarine cables that connect the island to the internet—one of which links through Marseille, offering an added layer of redundancy.

Additionally, GO’s True Fibre network covers a larger footprint locally, with extensive nodes and redundant systems, ensuring superior connectivity.

Azzopardi credits the depth of experience among GO’s technical teams in managing complex networks and multi-site setups, both locally and internationally.

“This capability is crucial for supporting corporate clients and global brands setting up operations in Malta, who rely on GO for reliability and advanced solutions.”

For Azzopardi, the future of telecommunications will be increasingly shaped by specialized technology tailored to business needs.

“Companies continue to focus on their core competencies, choosing to outsource their technology requirements to specialized partners capable of providing seamless, effective solutions. This shift toward managed services is redefining the way businesses engage with telecom providers, a trend GO Business is well-prepared to meet.”

“Through strategic partnerships and acquisitions, both locally and internationally, GO has strengthened its ability to offer comprehensive support to clients as they face increasingly complex technological challenges,” he added.

At GO Business, we will remain committed to helping business customers meet their technology needs so they can stay focused on what matters most to their operations. Our business clients expect personalized support and dedicated account managers who truly understand their requirements.”

“It is this single-point-of-contact approach that has helped GO build long-term relationships with clients, allowing GO to anticipate client needs more effectively and ensure they receive the ideal solutions.”

The company’s approach to digital transformation for clients is multifaceted and deeply rooted in its strategic goals. GO leverages its technical expertise and expansive resources to deliver tailored solutions that address the unique demands of its business clients.

“Our account managers and technical support teams work closely with clients from start to finish, ensuring they have the resources and guidance they need,” Azzopardi said, adding that by staying attuned to emerging trends, GO can equip clients with the tools required for success.

Looking to the future, Azzopardi is optimistic about GO Business’s role in shaping Malta’s telecommunications industry and sees the rapid pace of technological advancement as an exciting opportunity for GO to stay at the forefront of innovation.

“Technology is evolving quickly, and we are proud to contribute to our clients’ success through these advancements. This ongoing transformation in telecommunications is not only shaping the industry but is also fuelling our commitment to helping clients achieve their goals,” he concluded.

This article was first published in The Corporate Times