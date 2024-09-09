Government would be making a mistake in not recognise and addressing the challenges the country’s economic success has brought, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Monday.

“Only then, once you recognise the challenge and address it, can you bring about change.”

Abela was addressing a pre-budget meeting with the General Workers Union, as part of a series of meetings held with stakeholders and social partners ahead of the 2025 Budget.

He said the government has begun to address the country’s realities in a number of sectors, such as temping agencies. He said recently the government has recently enacted a law requiring each agency to hold a licence to operate.

He mentioned how the government has reached a “historic” agreement to raise the minimum wage this year and in the years to come, as well as implementing new directives on work-life balance.

Abela said 2025 Budget will continue to increase pensions and ensure energy price stability. He said Malta’s middle class will benefit from a significant reduction in income tax rates.

The meeting with the General Workers Union is one of a series of meetings held with stakeholders ahead of next year's budget. Credit: DOI

“We still have a lot to do, but we have an ambitious plan that will continue to push this country forward,” he said.

“I invite you to be with us because together, I believe that we can deliver this plan for the benefit of the people we love so much,” he concluded.

PN vows to tackle problems businesses face

In a separate meeting, the Nationalist Party met with The Malta Chamber regarding the Chamber's proposals for the 2025 Budget.

In a statement published on Monday, the party said since it will not be bound by any constraints, a PN government will be able to bring about change and address problems businesses are facing.

During the meeting, PN leader Bernard Grech said the party has the political will that others do not have, and is ready to provide businesses with the solutions to the problems they face, primarily those related to competitiveness, traffic congestion and governance.

PN leader Bernard Grech and members of the party met with Malta Chamber officials on Monday. Credit: PN

Malta Chamber officials noted how only a fraction of their proposals were adopted in the last budget, and stressed the need for a sustainable economic model that is not dependent on population growth.

Grech recalled how four years ago he had proposed a national conference to analyse and address the challenge of population growth, yet the proposal fell on deaf ears.

"Now the government has announced a new policy to align migration with labour market needs, four years too late," he said.

He said businesses are feeling the burden of inaction in various sectors, yet the Labour government lacks the political will to address the problems they are facing.