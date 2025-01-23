The Opposition has accused the government of "gambling" with the country’s security and criticised its silence on the case of two Moroccan men who remain at large after escaping from a plane at Malta International Airport three weeks ago.

In a statement on Thursday, the Nationalist Party said the public had been left “without any explanation of what really happened” in the case of the escaped Moroccan nationals.

“It has now been 22 days, and to this day, the Government has not uttered a single word about this case... no statement has been issued about what happened, and the public remains without any explanation of what really occurred,” the statement read.

“The security of our country, like health, education, and many other sectors, is not a priority for this Government... Robert Abela’s Government continues to gamble with the security of Malta and the Maltese people.”

Earlier this month, four Moroccan nationals attempted to escape from Malta International Airport by jumping down from the plane they had travelled to the country on and running away across the airport apron.

Their flight had been diverted to Malta after a fellow Moroccan passenger staged a fake medical emergency, causing the Marrakesh-bound aircraft to be diverted to Malta on its way from Istanbul.

Two of them were captured hours later and returned to their home country together with the person who had complained about the malaise in the first place, while 26-year-old Fouad el Sellah and 43-year-old Mohamed Lazaar remain at large.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri also came in for criticism; the Opposition said Camilleri, “who is responsible for this matter, has not even made a post on Facebook to update us on the situation” while characterising him as appearing “not to be too bothered” by the incident.

The PN also used the opportunity to attack the government over ongoing allegations of foreign nationals being fraudulently registered at addresses in Malta, suggesting it was “also not a concern” for the minister.

While stressing the government should “wake up and start truly safeguarding the Maltese people,” the Opposition expressed its “full solidarity” with the country’s security workers and officials.

The statement was signed by Shadow Home Affairs Minister Darren Carabott.