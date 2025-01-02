Footage has emerged capturing the moment four men attempted to escape from Malta International Airport (MIA) after jumping off the plane they had arrived on.

On Monday, four runaway passengers opened the rear door of a Turkish Airlines flight diverted to Malta for medical reasons, jumped down onto the runway and dashed across the tarmac to jump the airport's security fence.

Video footage posted online by aviation-focused social media platform HavaSosyalMedya shows one of the men running away from the diverted plane.

He can be seen skirting the tail of a nearby plane before catching up with what appears to be another two runaways, who continue out of sight.

The moment a man escaped a Turkish Airlines flight and ran off across the runway. Video: HavaSosyalMedya.

Another person can be seen appearing to give chase on the runway before breaking off pursuit shortly before the end of the video, while the passenger capturing the footage can be heard exclaiming, “Oh my God” as he witnesses the escape attempt.

Turkish Airlines flight TK619, was travelling from Istanbul to Marrakesh when a passenger reported feeling unwell just as the aircraft was approaching Sicily, prompting a diversion to Malta.

Shortly after medical vehicles bound for Mater Dei left the runway, four Moroccan nationals opened the door at the rear of the plane without permission and ran across the runway to jump the airport perimeter fence.

Two of the men have been apprehended while the other two remain at large, with investigations ongoing.

The person who reported feeling ill was taken to Mater Dei under arrest.