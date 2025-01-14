The government recorded a surplus of €29 million in the third quarter of last year, official data issued on Tuesday shows.

The National Statistics Office said that between July and September 2024, total revenue stood at €1,994.4 million, an increase of €339.3 million when compared to the corresponding quarter in 2023. This was mainly brought about by increases in taxes on income and wealth (€257.2 million), taxes on production and imports (€40.3 million), market output (€24.3 million) and Net social contributions receivable (€23.0 million), partially offset by decreases in property income receivable (€6.3 million).

Total expenditure in the third quarter of 2024 amounted to €1,965.4 million, an increase of €235.3 million over the corresponding quarter in 2023. The largest increase was recorded in Intermediate consumption (€79.6 million), followed by compensation of employees (€62.3 million), subsidies (€36.1 million) and social benefits and social transfers (€29.2 million), while decreases were registered in capital transfers (€11.9 million).

Adjustments were implemented to the Government’s Consolidated Fund data to transition to accrual-based accounting, aligning with the requirements of ESA 2010. During the third quarter of 2024, these adjustments resulted in a decrease of €203.1 million to the Consolidated Fund surplus, which stood at €29.0 million.

Quarterly financial accounts

During the third quarter of 2024, financial transactions in assets recorded increases in currency and deposits (€257.1 million), Equity and investment fund shares (€82.2 million), Long-term debt securities (€54.7 million) and Short-Term debt securities (€32.4 million). Conversely, a decrease of €159.9 million was recorded under Other accounts receivable.

Considering the financial transactions in liabilities, the highest increase was recorded in Long-term debt securities (€254.8 million), followed by Other accounts payable (€237.8 million). In contrast, decreases were mainly registered in Short-term debt securities (€163.9 million), the NSO said. 

Debt reaches €10,035.0 million, 45.3% of GDP

At the end of September, General Government debt stood at €10,035.0 million, or 45.3 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), an increase of €615.4 million over the corresponding quarter in 2023.

Government debt levelled off in the third quarter of last year. NSO graphic.Government debt levelled off in the third quarter of last year. NSO graphic.

Currency and deposits stood at €433.4 million, a decrease of €22.1 million over September of 2023. This included euro coins issued in the name of the Treasury, considered a liability of Central Government, and the 62+ Malta Government Savings Bond, the latter amounting to €327.4 million. Long-term debt securities increased by €591.4 million, while Short-term debt securities decreased by €48.2 million. In addition, Long-term loans increased by €94.7 million. Local Government debt stood at €1.9 million.

General government-guaranteed debt amounted to €1,017.7 million at the end of September 2024, equivalent to 4.6 per cent of GDP. There was a decrease of €171.4 million when compared to the third quarter of 2023.

 

