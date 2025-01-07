The government spent some €100,000 on boats for Transport Malta's Maritime Division that could have been rented for less, the PN said on Tuesday.

In a statement criticising the government for misusing taxpayers' funds, shadow minister Ivan Castillo slammed poor leadership in Transport Malta, which he said has created a situation where the division does not have the adequate resources needed to operate.

Castillo said the overspending on new boats comes after five rigid hull inflatable boats were bought by TM for €721,000 which were subsequently found to be unseaworthy.

The National Audit Office also flagged a series of failures in the procurement of the vessels.

Castillo said on Tuesday that last June Transport Malta issued another expression of interest to lease three RHIBS for two months between September 18 to November 19 at a cost of €94,000.

But the PN claims that these should have cost far less, with a new RHIB of the same type costing between €70,000 and €80,000.

"This decision not only lacks logic but also reflects wasteful spending of public funds, as the period does not cover the peak summer season – when maritime activity is at its highest – and leaves the most critical months without enforcement. Worse still, it appears that Transport Malta's two existing RHIBs were not utilised during this period," Castillo said.

"The Partit Nazzjonalista is informed that a new RHIB of the same type costs between €70,000 and €80,000. However, the Labour Government, due to incompetence and disregard for taxpayers' money, spent nearly €100,000 renting boats that could have been purchased for less."

Castillo also claimed that two evaluators who were involved in the cancelled RHIB tender are also evaluating the new tender and have retained their position despite pending investigations.

"This raises further doubts about the integrity of the entire process," he said.

The government has "lost control" and is compromising maritime safety by continuing to mismanage a division that is essential to maritime safety.