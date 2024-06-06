The government is trying to 'impose' a new collective agreement on teachers, the Nationalist Party said on Thursday.

It was reacting after the Education Ministry on Wednesday sent personalised e-mails to all teachers, explaining how they would benefit from the deal discussed with the Malta Union of Teachers. The deal was reached late last month but was subject to approval by teachers. But the process was stalled when many teachers objected, noting that raises were being given in allowances, not salaries. The most experienced teachers, particularly those having over 20 years of teaching experience, complained that the allowances they were being offered were not much higher than the allowances they would replace, despite the government having promised a 'substantial' raise.

Justin Schembri, shadow minister for education, said the email was nothing more than an attempt to impose the collective agreement on the union, ignoring the process of social dialogue.

But it was clear that no deal had been struck and there was no approval by the teachers or their union.

The government was lacking transparency on the allowances it was offering and about progression and was attempting to misguide the teachers. It was also attempting to 'buy' the teachers' vote by announcing a once-only €1,000 bonus, being given because of Saturday's election.

The PN insisted that teachers should be shown respect and should enjoy better pay and working conditions.