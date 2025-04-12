Although a gripe-free life sounds perfect, we all love a good grumble. In the real world, as we talk through what’s bothering us, a grumble helps us release built-up frustration. If everyone can relate to an issue as a shared point of reference, then we feel in the thick of the community, and that’s good for the soul.

Grumble number one in Malta is undoubtedly the construction industry, the metal clang, the stubborn drumbeat of hammering, the reversing beeps, a crunch and a crash, and Oh! The dust!

Following closely behind is the traffic....

Read the full story at Times2.