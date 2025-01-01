On December 21, another container left Malta for northeast Brazil where several priests from the Gozo diocese work in several parishes.

Fr John Mary Cauchi, Fr Jimmy Xerri, Fr Alex Cauchi and Fr Saviour Vella are among a considerable number of Maltese priests, religious sisters and lay people engaged in missionary activity overseas.

Fr Alex Cauchi, now responsible for Moviment Missjunarju Ġesù fil-Proxxmu, will be receiving several items, including desks and chairs for a school in a rural area, clothes and shoes, beds and mattresses, sofas and toys.

On behalf of all missionaries, he would like to thank all benefactors who donated the items and volunteers involved in the sorting, packing and transport of the donated items. Special thanks go to Damjan/ Ben Cauchi Transport, Għarb local council, Malta Freeport and Bruce Genovese – SeaNav Maritime Services Ltd.