The 141st anniversary of the manifestation of the Blessed Virgin to Karmni Grima was marked with a pontifical mass by Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma at Ta’ Pinu sanctuary on June 22.

In his message to the congregation, Mgr Teuma said that from the miseries of life God permits the emergence of a new life, as happened at Ta’ Pinu where from an almost destroyed chapel emerged the vibrant sanctuary dedicated to the Virgin Lady, annually visited by hundreds of pilgrims.

He said: “If we trust in God, our daily sufferings and difficulties will be turned into a new beginning as it happened with the Ta’ Pinu derelict shire.”

Mgr Teuma also referred to Pope Francis’s visit to the sanctuary in April where the pontiff expressed his thought that hope of a new life was the result of breakdown and sufferings.

A flower carpet (infiorata) outside the sanctuary by the Grupp Infiorata Għarb.