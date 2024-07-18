Large swathes of Gozo and Mellieħa have been left in the dark once again after the second major power cut this week killed the lights in several northern localities.

This comes just two days after one of the cables that supplies electricity to Gozo was damaged in a fire, leaving the sister island in the dark.

The localities of Fontana, Għajnsielem, Għarb, Għasri, Kerċem, Mellieħa, Munxar, Nadur, Qala, Victoria, San Lawrenz, Sannat, Xagħra, Xewkijja and Żebbuġ were impacted by the outage, according to Enemalta's live outage map.

According to the website, the power interruption occurred due to a high-tension fault.

When contacted, a spokesperson for Enemalta said that power had been returned to the affected areas within 27 minutes.