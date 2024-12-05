The Gozo scale modellers club recently held an exhibition of scale models of combat aircraft, cars, ships, military vehicles, dioramas, motorcycles, science fiction and paper models at Centru Sant’Antnin in Ghajnsielem. On display were 120 models spread over 13 tables.

The club, formed in April 2009, celebrates its 15th anniversary this year. Its aim is to raise public awareness of this hobby and provide help and support to its more than 20 members.

The club’s first exhibition took place in 2009, the same year that the club was established.