The Gozo Tourism Association is holding the 15th edition of the Gozo Tourism Awards at the Grand Hotel Mgarr on Thursday, January 30. This year’s awards are being given to the Tourism Worker of the Year Award 2024; the Investment and Entrepreneurship in Tourism Award; the Gozo Business Niche Tourism Achievement Award; and the Gozo Cultural Niche Tourism Achievement Award 2024.

The main aim of these awards is to serve as recognition towards the services being given by all workers, entrepreneurs and other entities engaged and involved in this vital industry in Gozo. All nominations in each category will be adjudicated by an independent panel, formed by a chairperson together with three other members.

Apart from these awards, the council of the Gozo Tourism Association will be conferring three other awards, namely the Gozo Recognition in Tourism Award, the Commitment in Gozo Tourism Award and the Lifetime Achievement in Tourism Award.

These awards will be conferred to the selected persons, establishments and entities during the awards evening on January 30.