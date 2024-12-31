Bernard Grech urged all to come together to build a country where they could live a better life in a New Year's message on Tuesday.

“We must build a country where you can live a better life, where you can enjoy a better quality of life in every sense. A country where every person has the freedom to develop their full potential. But also a country that, at the same time, supports those in need,” the Opposition and PN leader said.

That, he said, meant top-quality services in education, training, mental and physical health, and personalised social services, combined with an economy that grew sustainably, a clean environment, modern infrastructure addressing power cuts, improved roads, less sewage pollution and better connectivity between Malta and Gozo.

Bernard Grech's New Year Message

To achieve this, he stressed the importance of having stability and normality.

The country, he added, needed long-term initiatives that were not dictated by electoral cycles, because people’s wellbeing could not be constrained by a five-year deadline.

He also spoke about how social media has transformed people's lives and how society was now entering another revolution – that of Artificial Intelligence. Malta’s small size was an opportunity to act now rather than wait for other countries to make changes and then imitate them.

Grech urged his television audience to step forward and contribute their ideas to the PN's electoral programme. “Because every idea or experience can be worth its weight in gold and can make a difference in the lives of many people.”

He wished everyone a happy new year, also on behalf of his wife AnneMarie, their children Neil and Maria, and the PN.