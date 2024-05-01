Workers continue to be abused, exploited and in some cases underpaid, General Workers Union boss Josef Bugeja said in a speech to mark Workers' Day.

“Time and again workers are being subjected to unjust treatment, unsuitable working conditions, and low wages,” Bugeja said. “Their rights are being ignored, and their voices silenced. This exploitation is unjust, illegal, and fundamentally opposed to the principles of solidarity, social justice, dignity, and equality.”

Bugeja said the union would be steadfast in fighting for just wages that give workers and their families a dignified life, policies that promote work-life balance and which safeguard mental as well as physical health, as well as continued investment in lifelong skills.

“We are fighting for the principle of equal pay for jobs of equal value in every workplace, because this is a foundation of social justice, for all workers, be they sub-contracted or directly employed,” Bugeja said. “It is unacceptable that the former are being paid less than other workers, a disparity that devalues their contribution and leads to an unequal society.”

The GWU is Malta’s largest union and Bugeja effectively leads it as its secretary general. May 1 marks International Labour Day.

GWU: Disgusting to see foreign workers disrespected

He said the union was disgusted to see foreign, non-EU workers disrespected and ill-treated.

“These workers contribute to our culture, our society, and our economy. Yet they face a disgusting, discriminatory and abusive treatment. We need to foster a society that embraces diversity, and which respects the rights of all workers, irrespectively of their nationality,” the GWU Secretary General said. “Our solidarity must extend to all workers... their fight for a better life is part of our fight for social justice.”

Bugeja reaffirmed the GWU’s belief that mandatory union membership was the key to ensuring better wages, occupational safety, and a strong voice for workers.

Workers were the victims when employers did not respect occupational health and safety standards in workplaces, he said, adding that the union would hold abusive employers responsible for their actions.

Bugeja’s speech also touched on the importance of ensuring green economy reforms did not leave workers behind, and the need to ensure workers’ dignity was upheld in upskilling processes.

He also said the union would not back down in its legal quest to retain its Valletta headquarters after Nationalist MPs filed a civil case to have the premises’ land returned to the State.