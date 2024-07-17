With the continued acceleration of digital transformation, the escalating frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks continue to be a source of critical concern for businesses with significant threats to their financial stability, reputational integrity, and operational continuity.

Cyber threats have evolved from simple virus attacks to complex, multi-vector threats with phishing schemes, ransomware, and sophisticated hacking attempts now being executed with unprecedented efficiency and scale.

Traditional cybersecurity measures can no longer address the dynamic nature of these threats. The increasing use of AI by cybercriminals to automate and enhance their attacks further complicates the challenge.

In this landscape, AI has become a game-changer, offering advanced solutions that enhance threat detection, response capabilities, and overall resilience. Embracing AI in cybersecurity is not just a strategic advantage but a necessity for safeguarding the digital future.

AI-powered threat detection and mitigation

AI’s ability to analyse in real-time, vast amounts of data, is transforming how organisations approach threat detection and mitigation. Machine learning models are trained on extensive datasets, enabling them to recognize and predict potential threats with high accuracy. These models continuously learn and adapt, improving their performance over time and staying ahead of evolving cyber threats.

One significant advantage of AI in cybersecurity is its capacity for automation where systems can monitor networks 24/7, providing continuous protection without the limitations of human fatigue.

“Across the board, phishing and scams are prevalent and are one of the main ways attackers achieve their aims—either directly or indirectly,” says David Vassallo, Chief Technology Officer of CyberSift, a local cybersecurity company.

“For smaller customers, weak passwords are a common threat. Larger organizations, however, face additional risks such as direct hacking attempts, unpatched software vulnerabilities, and operational disorganization that exposes sensitive information. AI helps us address these varied threats effectively by enabling rapid, automated responses.”

In addition to threat detection and mitigation, AI is revolutionizing incident response and recovery processes. AI-driven tools quickly analyse the scope and impact of a cyberattack, providing valuable insights that inform recovery strategies and automating routine tasks, such as data backup and system restoration which accelerates the recovery process and reduces downtime.

AI also enables forensic analysis after an incident by sifting vast amounts of data to identify the root cause of an attack, trace its origins, and uncover vulnerabilities that need to be addressed thus helping organizations strengthen their defences and prevent future similar incidents.

The role of AI in regulatory compliance

As regulatory frameworks around data protection and cybersecurity become more stringent, AI plays a crucial role in ensuring compliance. AI-driven tools continuously monitor and assess compliance with regulatory standards, such as GDPR, HIPAA, and NIST, generating detailed reports in adherence to these standards, simplifying the audit process and reducing the risk of non-compliance penalties.

Challenges and considerations

There are challenges that organizations must consider to effectively integrate these technologies. One primary concern is the quality and quantity of data required to train AI models given that the development of accurate and effective AI systems require high-quality representative data.

Other issues include data privacy and security, ensuring that sensitive information is protected throughout the AI lifecycle and the need for skilled personnel to manage and operate AI-driven cybersecurity systems and to keep abreast with advancements and maintain effective defences through continuous training and development.

AI in business with GO and CyberSift

“In March 2023, GO acquired CyberSift to better equip its customers and business clients with more resilience through best-in-breed cybersecurity technology,” explains Arthur Azzopardi, Chief Officer of GO Business.

“This new synergy between GO and CyberSift brings AI-powered tools that proactively identify and neutralize cyber threats, safeguard critical infrastructure, and ensure resilience and IT longevity. By investing in cutting-edge technologies and strategic partnerships, GO continues to expand its offerings to the local business community, ensuring that our clients are always protected and prepared for the future.”