The police have asked the public for help tracking down five persons required to appear in court.

The persons named by the police are Maltese nationals Anthony Bartolo (68 years old), Christopher Mifsud (63), Charles Le Brun (72) and Doreen Mason (54).

Australian national Manuel Cassar, aged 48, was also named.

Anyone with information about those persons is asked to contact the Police, even anonymously, on +356 2122 4001 / 119, or at the nearest police station quoting reference number 3/2025.