EURES Malta helps employers find skilled candidates for their teams

If you are a Maltese employer looking for new team members, EURES Malta is your go-to resource. With thousands of resumes and jobseekers wanting to level up their careers, EURES Malta matches job offers with the right EU National candidates based on their experience and competencies.

EURES Malta equips employers with the tools to find highly prepared staff and navigate a dynamic and competitive market.

Get to know and meet recent graduates, seasoned professionals, and workers who are looking for a fresh start and to take the next step in their professional journey.