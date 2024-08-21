Heritage Malta has extended the opening hours of five of its sites up until the end of October.

The sites - the National Museum of Archaeology, Fort St Elmo and the National War Museum in Valletta, the Ħaġar Qim and Mnajdra Archaeological Park in Qrendi, the exhibition An Island at the Crossroads at the Malta Maritime Museum and Fort St Angelo in Vittoriosa - will be open between 9am and 7pm.

Heritage Malta said in line with its mission to facilitate greater accessibility to the cultural heritage it is entrusted with, the initiative was designed to help visitors make the most of the long summer days, allowing ample time to explore the sites at a relaxed pace.

The National Museum of Archaeology, Fort St Elmo and the National War Museum, the exhibition An Island at the Crossroads at the Malta Maritime Museum and Fort St Angelo will also remain open till 7pm. Photos: Heritage Malta

In a statement, HM also noted that it had just opened a new kiosk, close to the Malta National Aquarium in Buġibba, to provide information on the agency’s museums, sites and offers.

Tickets can be purchased from the kiosk till late in the evening.

Meanwhile, the Malta National Aquarium now includes a uniquely immersive experience created in collaboration with Heritage Malta’s Underwater Cultural Heritage Unit.

