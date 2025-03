A 34-year-old man was airlifted to safety after falling and injuring himself at Tal-Qarraba cliff-face near Ghajn Tuffieħa.

The accident happened on Monday afternoon in an area which could not be reached by an ambulance crew.

The man, a resident of Tarxien, was assisted by rescuers of the Civil Protection department before being flown to Luqa airbase where a waiting ambulance took him to hospital.