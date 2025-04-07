The feast of Our Lady of Sorrows on Friday, April 11, will kick-start Holy Week celebrations at St Anthony of Padua church in Għajnsielem. Masses will be said at 6, 6.30 and 11am. The Way of the Cross will be held at 6.30pm, followed the celebration of mass.

Meanwhile, spiritual exercises for all will be held by Fr Ghirlando between today (Monday) and Thursday at 7.30pm. On Thursday, a talk will be held at 6.30pm, followed by mass, including healing prayers. Mario Caruana and Maria Aquilina Caruana will animate the liturgy.

On Palm Sunday, olive sprigs will be blessed near St Anthony centre at 10.30am, followed by a procession and solemn mass at 11am.

The last healing prayer session was held on March 7.

On Maundy Thursday, solemn mass, including the washing of the feet, led by Fr Azzopardi, will start at 7pm.

A community adoration of the Blessed Sacrament at the Altar of Repose will be held between 9 and 10pm.

On Good Friday, the commemoration of the passion and death of Jesus Christ will start at 3pm, while on Easter Saturday, liturgical celebrations will start at 8pm. On Easter Sunday, masses will be said 6, 7, 8.30 and 11am, and at 6.30pm.