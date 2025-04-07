The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta interviews officials of the Malta Banking Association, who said that tech firms like Revolut have driven traditional banks to raise their game but often piggyback on their security measures. It also reports that the Gozo Diocese has doubled down on its decision to keep on display at Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary mosaics created by a priest accused of sexual assault, even as similar works are covered up at Lourdes.

The Malta Independent says President Myriam Spiteri Debono has committed to reopening the Kitchen Garden across the road from the presidential palace in Attard, but has not said when. The area, popular with children, has been closed for several months. It also reports that two Maltese were arrested as part of an international clampdown on child porn.

In-Nazzjon leads with a promise by Bernard Grech of a clear PN government economic policy which will include measures to address transport and road congestion issues.

l-orizzont gives prominence to remarks by the GWU general secretary backing efforts to save water and promote drinking water. It also reports a promise by the prime minister to raise pensions again in October.