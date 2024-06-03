The Honey and Bee Fest was held at Villa Rundle in Victoria over the weekend. The event featured a variety of activities and entertainment for all ages. On Saturday morning, the Seguna Folk Group animated the crowd with their lively performances while yesterday, the Allegra Accordion Folk Group took the stage. Children had the opportunity to engage in honey-and-bee-related crafts and take photos with Għaslina the Bee.

A Gozitan beekeeper shares his knowledge with a visitor.

The festival also showcased local artisans selling genuine products, including Gozitan beekeepers who shared their knowledge and advice about beekeeping. Beekeepers have to work tirelessly to provide the bees with what they need to keep them alive.

The event was organised by the Cultural Heritage Directorate within the Gozo Ministry.