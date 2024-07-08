Hospice Malta raised €581,616 in donations on Sunday during its L-Aħħar Pass telethon.

Funds collected during the telethon, which aired on major TV stations from 11am to 11pm, will help complete the St Michael Hospice project that is set to open its doors within the coming weeks.

St Michael Hospice will provide inpatient services and enhanced day therapy services, reinforcing the NGO's commitment to palliative care.

Hospice Malta Chairperson Bernadette Bonnici Kind thanked donors for their generosity.

"While the inauguration of St Michael Hospice marks a significant milestone, our mission continues.

"Ongoing support is crucial for us to keep providing comprehensive palliative care to all patients and families in need. We invite individuals and the business community to continue supporting us through donations on the Hospice Malta website."

Hospice Malta supports patients with life-limiting illnesses, including cancer, ALS, end-of-life respiratory, cardiac, renal, and liver diseases, as well as Multiple Sclerosis and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.

Donations can still be made here.