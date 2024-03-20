Aviator, a top favourite online casino game, is played by many. It has proven to be one of the most exhilarating crash games that you will find on https://aviatorgame.com.in/ or on the menu of many online betting sites. Aviator was launched by the Spribe company in 2019 and is still coming off strong.

The essence of this unique game is that the player gets to bet on the flight's crash. As the aeroplane takes off, the player places a bet on the flight as it continues to crash on the screen. As long as the plane is still in motion, the winning continues to increase. If for any reason the plane crashes or disappears, know that you have lost your bet. To ensure you win your bet, exit the game before it flies away from the screen. In this article, we will learn how to play Aviator shortly.

Aviator game overview

Before placing a bet, you must know how to play the Aviator game. The developer uses the random number generator (RNG) technology and algorithm to determine when the plane will crash. The Aviator betting is an immersive slot that allows you to assume the prestigious role of being a pilot to win real money. The movement of the plane will determine if you will earn or lose your bet.

Here is how the Aviator game works:

This casino game is designed such that as the plane keeps ascending, the multiplier increases and also the winning. The higher the altitude, the more money you make. The logic here is to ensure that you press the button before the ascending plane disappears from the screen. It's easy to succeed, so long as you are not too greedy to multiply your bet.

The Aviator betting game is all shades of amazing from the graphics, fun gaming experience and cash out. It has a high RTP of 97% with a minimum bet of one and a maximum bet of 2000.

Game details

Bet

The Aviator features two bet buttons. After the player successfully places a one, two options appear at the bottom part of the screen.

One bears the (+) sign while the other has the (-) sign. With the two-button features, you can adjust the amounts to taste. Once the wager is set, you can use the manual or auto-bet feature to activate your bet.

Cashout

The cashout bet function is used to withdraw your multiplied wager before the plane disappears. It's one function to keep an eye on because that is what you use to take any winning. After the plane takes off, the slot changes the "bet" button to "cash out".

Once you are ready to withdraw, press the button to remove what you have won. The player can do this by using the manual action or Auto cash out action. If you are using the auto cashout, there will be an automatic withdrawal of your bet winning once the game gets to the set multiplier.

Autoplay

The autoplay is set by a player to enable them to bet as many times as possible. To activate, scroll to the auto section and change the settings.

For this function, you can set the amount you want to cash out per time. Once the cash increases or decreases past the set amount, the Autoplay function comes on.

Menu

The Aviator menu consists of helpful features that players can use to carry out different activities, including placing any bet. If you want to learn how to play Aviator online, first familiarize yourself with the options.

Main menu

Settings

Play

Credit

Exit

Setting

Graphics

Sound

Controls

Profile of users

Skins

Avatar

Gameplay

If you are a fan of the Aviator, you would like the gameplay of this slot. There are three ways to play Aviator game - on PC, mobile version and App. We will talk about each below.

PC

Here is how to play the Aviator using a PC:

Select the Aviator online casino

Open it on your PC and log into your account

If you haven't created an account, you can do that

Go to the search bar and find the Aviator in the casino lobby

Ensure that you go through the rules to help you understand how to play

Click on the play button

Enter the amount you want to bet and confirm

Allow the plane to start flying, and then you can cash out before it disappears from the screen

Mobile version

Here is how to play the slot via the mobile version:

Choose the Aviator casino

Open it via a mobile browser on your device

If you haven't an account, you can create one

Find the Aviator

Ensure to look at the rules guide and understand it before playing

Click on the play button

Enter your bet amount

Allow the plane to start flying. Do not forget to cash out in time.

App

Steps to use the app:

Download the Aviator online casino application

Open it on your mobile and log into your account

Click on "Replenish money" to be able to a place real bet

Click on "Play"

Set the amount you wish to wager

Watch as the plane takes off and cash out your winning before it leaves the screen

Extra betting options

Bets

Start by searching for the Aviator

Ensure to understand the betting options which include the setting bet amount, selecting the number of rounds and knowing how the payout works

Enter the wager amount you want to use

Finally, go on with betting by looking for the "Bet" button and clicking on it

Be on the lookout for how the slot unfolds and watch out before the plane disappears to collect your winnings

Collect the winnings by manually cashing out or use auto cash out to withdraw earnings once they reach the set multiplier

Cash out

Follow the slot until you have reached the desired amount to cash out

Scroll to the cash-out section on your device on the menu

Withdraw your accumulated earnings, by clicking the cash-out button

Choose the payment method you want to use to collect winnings

After selecting the mode of payment, review and confirm the transaction

Payout

Head to the settings section of the game interface

Scroll to the icon labelled "Autoplay"

Turn on the Autoplay function by clicking the "ON" button

You can change and adjust the settings to suit your preferred taste, then save and continue

Features for better gaming experience

The Aviator incorporates different features that help to improve the gaming process. Some of the functions here include:

In-game chat

The in-game chat is one of the helpful features in the Aviator that allows for interaction between players. The users can talk about the title, share strategies and do collective betting in real-time.

Round history

Here, players can find the multipliers from previously completed rounds of other Aviator players. To forecast the game's next rounds, research the past results, history and present trends of the slot. In this way, you can predict the next multiplier that will give big winnings.

Statistics

One of the features to enjoy in this online casino title is to have access to live bet statistics. You can see the actions, patterns and winnings of previous gamblers. This is to help you with important information like the bet size, bettor name, and patterns. With these statistics, you can make inferences, and conclusions and make better decisions that will help you to start playing Aviator.

Aviator Game tips and tricks

While there are no guaranteed betting game rules, you must know how to use the best strategy to win your bet. Let's consider some tricks and tips for the Aviator casino game.

Start with leveraging playing the Aviator game in the demo version till you master the game, then you can play for real money. This is so you avoid losing money in your betting game

As an online gambler, always remember to set a budget for the amount you can bet and stick to it to avoid losing huge sums

Increase your chance of winning more by claiming bonuses and rewards in the round

An effective Aviator tactic is to take advantage of the in-game chats to educate yourself more as you learn from other users involved in the Aviator betting

Observe the way your game is going, then change your strategies for a better gameplay

Advantages of this crash game

Playing the Aviator game is one of the most interesting and innovative online casino slots you can find. It's easy to like this slot because of the benefits it has. Check out the advantages of this crash game here.

The Aviator game has high RTP which will give you better wins for any bet

It has exciting rounds with different types of multipliers that boost your winning chances

Playing Aviator is innovative with a thrilling and exciting gameplay experience

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.