A rural footbridge that once spanned an Għajnsielem valley is to be reconstructed using money from the Planning Authority’s Development Planning Fund.

The arched bridge spanned Wied l-Mġarr until its collapse in the 1950s.

In a statement on Tuesday, the PA said it would be financing its reconstruction in its original form.

Wied l-Mġarr is the largest of Għajnsielem’s three valleys, stretching from the village’s eastern bounds to the shores of Mġarr harbour.

The valley’s rich, fertile lands have been cultivated for generations, and the bridge once provided an important route across the valley for residents and farmers.

Built from traditional Maltese limestone (franka), historical photos show the bridge featured an eight-metre high arch. Only remnants of it remain today.

Development Planning Fund chairperson Ray Farrugia said the project “is a fitting example of our dedication to community-centered restoration.”

“By funding this project, we are not only reviving a lost architectural icon but also reconnecting Għajnsielem to its roots, enhancing accessibility and promoting sustainable development. This bridge, once a vital link for the people of Għajnsielem, will once again stand as a testament to the enduring legacy and shared heritage of the community.”

The footbridge is to be rebuilt with its eight-metre arch.

The initiative is part of a broader vision for the valley’s revitalization, the PA said, with the valley to be cleaned as part of an Eco Gozo initiative and infrastructural improvements to stormwater harvesting in the area.

The bridge project is being carried out by the Għajnsielem Local Council and Eco Gozo.

For more information on the Development Planning Fund and to seek whether a project may benefit from this fund visit www.pa.org.mt.