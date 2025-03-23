Indians resident in Malta drenched themselves in bright colourful powder on Sunday as they celebrated Holi.

Holi celebrates peace.

Holi is a major Hindu festival known as the Festival of Colours, Love, Equality and Spring. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the deities Radha and Krishna.

Food and colour at the Holi Festival (Chris Sant Fournier).

The celebration was held by the Hindu Association of Malta at San Ġorġ Preca College in Hamrun and included food, dance and food.