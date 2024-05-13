Le Bistro at the Radisson Blu Resort St Julian’s has announced its newest culinary offering: the ‘Better with Friends’ sharing menu, available every Friday all day and Saturday for lunch. Perfect for groups of four adults and over, this communal dining experience promises delightful moments of shared enjoyment.

Kickstart your epicurean journey with a tantalizing array of starters, including warm Maltese bread accompanied by local dips, a selection of mouthwatering mezze such as Sambousek, vegetable roll, spinach fatayer, hummus, baba ghanoush, and pitta bread.

Enjoy the exquisite flavours of signature dishes, including casrecce all carbonara, mussels in white wine with leeks, garlic, and wine, and Burrata with tomatoes and rucola basil oil.

Indulge in a feast for the senses with the main courses, featuring fish and seafood aqua pazza, Chicken tikka masala with jeerhi rice, veal Milanese, beef tagliata with rucola & parmesan, and a fish & seafood duo with prawns, clams, and shellfish sauce. Accompanied by a selection of grilled marinated thyme vegetables with honey, Maltese roast potatoes, and potato fries.

Conclude your culinary journey on a sweet note with a platter of bistro pastries, featuring classic tiramisu, cassata ricotta di pecora, raspberry delice, chocolate, pistachio and white chocolate, and date fritters with Gozo honey.

Priced at €29.90 per person, this shared dining experience is not to be missed. For reservations call 2137 4894 or visit lebistromalta.com.